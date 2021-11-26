CBSE schools in Kerala to launch unique anti-dowry campaign on Friday

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dowry, the social evil that has claimed the lives of thousands of women, is continuing to grip the society in its vicious talons. More proactive steps towards eradicating the menace need to be taken.

Keeping this in mind, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) has come up with a unique campaign. Students in high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state take a pledge not to receive or give dowry on Friday as part of the observation of Dowry Prohibition Day,

“Students of all CBSE-affiliated schools in Kerala coming under our purview will take an anti-dowry pledge. The schools will record the event and send it to NCCS,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general of NCCS.

“As educators, we have always been making efforts to create an understanding of a safe, social and healthy environment for the youth through education and empowerment.”

She played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the need to end the social evil called dowry through a public interest litigation before the Kerala High Court.

“As part of our commitment to society, and as an elderly citizen, I filed a petition in the High Court seeking its intervention to ensure concrete steps are taken by the state government to prevent this menace. Many precious lives have already been lost due to this rot in our society, despite having very pertinent laws in place,” Indira said.

What is needed is to bring in a change right from the grassroots level, she said. “We need to support the authorities in implementing the law stringently across the state. Hence, it is the need of the hour to support the mass campaign as part of the Dowry Prohibition Day.”

By getting the students to take the anti-dowry pledge, a very strong message will be sent out to the public that our children are waking up and they will play a pivotal role in the fight against this social evil, the NCCS secretary-general said.

“We strongly believe social and cultural values are best instilled and developed at the schools. Because children are at their impressionable best,” she said.

A collage of the videos shot by the schools on the day will be shared with the Union education ministry, and the state education department.