Kudumbashree scores at international trade fair

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Supriya S, a Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneur from Palakkad district is overwhelmed as she introduces the products manufactured by her venture ‘Supriya Foods’ at Saras Mela in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. She is one of the six Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneurs from Kerala to set up stalls at the Saras Mela by the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The mela is being held as part of the 14-day Indian International Trade fair conducted by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Ministry of Rural Development. Saras Mela aims to provide a platform for rural enterprises across the country to showcase their products to customers.

Vishnumaya Handloom and Malleshwara Producer Mill from Attappady, Lakshmi Spices and Pickles from Idukki, Sneha Clay Pottery unit from Malappuram and Queens Bakery from Thrissur district are also part of Saras Mela. A commercial stall at the mela markets products from entrepreneurs for the ‘Self Reliant India’ concept.