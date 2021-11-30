ED’s suggestion for CBI probe in Monson case motivated: Govt to Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the Enforcement Directorate’s statement that CBI may have to step in to probe the fake antique deal case involving conman Monson Mavunkal has to be viewed as a motivated plea. The ED’s actions in the recent past are against the basic tenets of the federal system, which is an inalienable part of the Constitution, said the government.

At the last hearing, the ED’s counsel had said the agency will have jurisdiction only on the financial trail of the alleged scam. In respect of other offences, CBI may have to step in.

The entry of the ED in the present case and the over-enthusiasm it has shown through its counsel to bring in the CBI, which has no role either legally or factually in the allegation made by the petitioner, in the picture cannot be viewed lightly. The present cases against Monson are all relating to complaints of cheating and allied offences raised by private parties, who have not raised any objection to the investigation. Hence, the submission by the ED’s counsel on November 19 that, in respect of allegations against Monson, CBI may have to step in was unnecessary, said the state.

The state also requested the court to close further proceedings in the petition filed by E V Ajith, former driver of Monson, seeking police protection. It stated that his grievance has been fully redressed by the police’s undertaking that he will not be harassed in any manner. The court had asked the state police chief to explain whether an investigation by the police is possible when allegations appear to be made against police officers of different ranks. The state said the petitioner did not raise any allegation against the police officers above the rank of commissioner.

No materials are on record to show any allegations against high-ranking police officers. The state also said there is no material before the court to show whether the involvement of an association of expatriates was in the public domain or not.

“There may be many things in the public domain regarding the affairs of Monson, both facts and fiction. The police are actually in a highly disadvantageous position as the issues stated to be in the public domain are not in the pleas in the petition. The special investigation team will leave no stone unturned in unearthing the truth in all allegations that have emerged. Therefore, there is no requirement for any outside agency to come in,” the government said.

It said if matters which are beyond the pleas of the petitioner are taken up and discussed, these are likely to adversely affect the ongoing investigation and the only beneficiary will be the accused in the case.

Union min: Monson not licensed antique dealer

New Delhi: Monson Mavunkal is not a registered antique dealer, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. “Under the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act, 1972, a licence is required for the sale of antiquities. Monson Mavunkal is not a registered licence holder,” he said in reply to a question by Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh.