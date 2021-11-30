STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC’s picturesque trip to Munnar 

AS part of the efforts to overcome its worsening financial crisis, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched innovative tourism packages. 

By Express News Service

On Sunday, one such trip commenced from the Kothamangalam depot in Ernakulam district to the scenic hills of Munnar. The positive response to the package has boosted the morale of the KSRTC employees, who are gearing up to plan more such trips in the coming days. “These trips will be conducted every Sunday,” said a Kothamangalam depot official, adding that a one-day trip can accommodate up to 50 tourists. “Though this was a trial trip, the response we received was overwhelming. Including the dignitaries who were present to flag off the trip, the number of people who arrived was more than 50,” he said.

According to the official, the speciality of the trip is the picturesque path the bus will be taking en route to Munnar. “Instead of the regular route, the bus will meander through tea estates and along streams, rivulets and waterfalls, giving the tourists a chance to breathe fresh, unpolluted air,” said the official. 

“The tour that started from the Kothamangalam depot will pass through Kuttampuzha, Mamalakandam, Irumpanam, Mankulam and Laxmi Estate before finally reaching Munnar. The return journey is via Adimali,” he added. The trip also offers tourists the possibility of spotting wild animals like elephants in their natural habitat, said the official. “Such budget tours are being organised to Malakkapara, Parunthumpara and Munnar not only to boost tourism, but also to aid the coffers of KSRTC,” said the official. The tour begins at 9am and the bus will return to the depot at 6pm. The package includes lunch and evening tea for Rs 500.

“The idea is the result of a feasibility study conducted by experts,” said the official, adding that the future of the tour package idea depends on the trial run. “If the trial is a success and gets good response, we will discuss conducting more such tours even during the holidays,” he said. Two officials have been deputed at the depot to coordinate and monitor the tours.

