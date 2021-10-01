The 11 Lite to dazzle!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you examine the Xiaomi11 Lite 5G NE, you will realise not much has changed as compared to the predecessors — even in terms of design and exterior. The smartphone is the same — easy to handle, thin and lightweight. However, this time, the glass back of the model has colours that weren’t available on the 5g version of Mi 11 lite, including diamond dazzle, vinyl black, tuscany coral and jazz blue.

The front of the model is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and it also has IP53 dust and water protection. Xiaomi has not compromised with its display and screen features in the latest version. The 6.5 inches AMOLED full HD plus resolution is still in place. The 90Hz refresh rate can be changed automatically. When the user is not touching the display the high refresh rate will revert to 60Hz. The device also supports Widevine L1 DRM, now Amazon and Netflix videos can be streamed at 1080p HDR 10 quality.

Xiaomi has not included a headphone jack in this model either, but the phone does have stereo speakers with the earpiece acting as secondary speakers. The variant features a 4250 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging, more than an hour is required to get it fully charged. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

For the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant, the device is priced at `26,999, and for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage it is available at `28,999. The 11 Lite 5g NE comes with Android 11 and also supports MIUI 12.5. MIUI is the customisation feature available in Xiaomi smartphones. It has tons of always-on display themes and a wide variety of wallpapers.

The camera features remain the same for the new variant as well. The triple rear camera includes 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8mp ultrawide which offers good contrast and a wide dynamic range, and a 5mp macro shooter with autofocus. The 20mp selfie camera doesn’t offer the sharpest selfies but does give well balanced natural-looking images. The night mode timelapse feature can give a quality 4k video.

Specifications

Storage: 6GB RAM +128GB, 8GB RAM+ 128GB

Camera: 64mp primary sensor, 8mp ultra-wide, and 5mp macro shooter, and 20mp selfie camera.

Price: Rs 26,999 varies according to the storage