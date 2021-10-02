STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tribute to a musical genius

Singer Manacaud Gopan, a fan of the late S P Balasubrahmanyam, releases Paadum Nila Nenjil Vazhum Nila to commemorate the great musician’s first death anniversary

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: A musical tribute is undoubtedly the best way to remember and honour a musician. Thiruvananthapuram-based singer Manacaud Gopan, an ardent follower of the late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) had this thought before putting together his new song, Paadum Nila Nenjil Vazhum Nila. The offering commemorates the first death anniversary of the veteran artist. The Tamil song, released on his YouTube channel recently, stands out as the lyrics have been created with lines from popular tracks by SPB.

For over three decades now, Gopan has been rendering SPB’s songs at various national and international stages. “His demise was heart-breaking for me like every music lover. Nobody can replace his evergreen music.  In the new track, I have borrowed lyrics from Ayiram Nilave Vaa, Elaya Nila, Engeyum Eppothum, Anthi Mazhaye and more,” adds Gopan.

Though the song is conceived and sung by Gopan, the lyrics are penned by C Athi Pagavan with music by Shaji Kumar. “Athi Pagavan is my friend and a retired employee from ISRO. It was a long process composing the lyrics,” says Gopan. 

The song makes Gopan quite emotional as it invokes memories of SPB in him. “I know SPB to be a humble, kind musician. He respects music and talent regardless of the singer’s age. I feel like SPB is alive in this world still, through his music,” he says. It was also a means for Gopan to keep his roots in music refreshed since Covid restrictions took away stage performances in the last two years. “Live music is now limited to digital media only. So this was also an effort to keep our music active,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp