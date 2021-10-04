Kerala: Cash swindled by Monson Mavunkal yet to be traced

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though a week has passed since the arrest of self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal and he has been remanded in judicial custody, investigators are yet to trace down the money he swindled from his clients.

According to the complainants, they had transferred the money to the accounts of Monson’s close aides. However, no evidence has been found for the alleged transfer of Rs 10 crore yet. The only record they have is of the Rs 4 crore, which was directly handed to Monson. It remains unclear where the rest of the money went.