STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi will be one of world’s best cities: Kerala Industries Minister

According to Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeeve, a special meeting will be convened to assess the problems in each constituency with the departments concerned.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Through joint efforts, Kochi will be made one of the best cities in the world,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. He was speaking at the administrative, bureaucratic and organisational level discussion organised by Kochi corporation to expedite the city’s developmental projects on Sunday. 

MP Hibi Eden, MLAs T J Vinod and K Babu and other representatives of various organisations were present at the event and discussed the city’s various developmental projects. An expert panel will be formed to expedite the projects, the minister said at the meeting, adding the commercial potential of the city will be utilised and steps will be taken to preserve the unique features of Fort Kochi. 

A detailed project report for the renovation of the KSRTC bus stand will also be prepared, he said. A special meeting will be convened to assess the problems in each constituency with the departments concerned. 

The developmental projects will be expedited by preparing a review calendar to speed up the work. 
Steps are being taken to make the services of the corporation online within three months. The development of the Vyttila Junction and Kochi road networks will be completed in a time-bound manner and the Rs 1,500-crore canal modernisation project will be pushed forward. The Thammanam-Pullepady Road will also be a reality soon, he said, adding KIIFB’s approval for the project will be obtained after submitting a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve MP Hibi Eden MLA t J Vinod MLA K Babu Fort Kochi Kochi development KSRTC
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp