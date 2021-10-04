Kochi will be one of world’s best cities: Kerala Industries Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Through joint efforts, Kochi will be made one of the best cities in the world,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. He was speaking at the administrative, bureaucratic and organisational level discussion organised by Kochi corporation to expedite the city’s developmental projects on Sunday.

MP Hibi Eden, MLAs T J Vinod and K Babu and other representatives of various organisations were present at the event and discussed the city’s various developmental projects. An expert panel will be formed to expedite the projects, the minister said at the meeting, adding the commercial potential of the city will be utilised and steps will be taken to preserve the unique features of Fort Kochi.

A detailed project report for the renovation of the KSRTC bus stand will also be prepared, he said. A special meeting will be convened to assess the problems in each constituency with the departments concerned.

The developmental projects will be expedited by preparing a review calendar to speed up the work.

Steps are being taken to make the services of the corporation online within three months. The development of the Vyttila Junction and Kochi road networks will be completed in a time-bound manner and the Rs 1,500-crore canal modernisation project will be pushed forward. The Thammanam-Pullepady Road will also be a reality soon, he said, adding KIIFB’s approval for the project will be obtained after submitting a report.