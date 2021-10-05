HMT employees union wants security agency Thunder Force expelled

By PTI

KOCHI: The HMT Employees Union has asked the HMT management to expel ‘Thunder Force’, an agency that provides security staff to the company at its Kalamassery unit, after the agency failed to pay the salaries of the securities staff for the past three months. “HMT as the principal employer should come forward to pay the salaries and other benefits of these securities staff, who have been denied the salaries for the past three months,” a statement by the union said here.

The reason for the non-payment is the failure on the part of Thunder Force to submit the bills to the HMT management, said R Krishnadas, secretary, HMT Employees Union (CITU). “The HMT management cannot approve the bills without payment of the PF share of the security staff. From August 2020, the Thunder Force has not been paying the PF share of several securities staff, which came to the notice of the management following complaints,” said Krishnadas. The management had also asked the Thunder Force to submit the full details of the salaries and the PF amount paid to all the employees.