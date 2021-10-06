STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call it cotton magic

Capital city-based fashion designer Hridya Vipin has come up with a line of comfy kids’ cotton wears under her new segment School From Home 

Published: 06th October 2021

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though an engineering graduate, Hridya Vipin has always had a thing for fashion. Mother of three-year-old twin girls, Hridya was on the lookout for skin-friendly, stylish attire for children too. She launched her kids’ clothing brand Seed. Now, Hridya is where many new mothers go-to for comfortable, affordable clothes for their tiny tots. 

It all started when Hridya started getting applause for the dresses she designed for her children. “I was running a boutique store for women earlier. When I became a mother, I wanted to design clothes for my kids at the stitching unit I have in Kesavadasapuram. I make comfortable casual wears for children that most mothers love to have customised,” she says. 

Her use of cotton and linen makes the clothes extra comfortable. She believes cotton-based fabric, including Mulmul are suitable for our climate “Kids are always prone to skin issues and rashes. Cotton and linen are soft on their skin, Cotton pillowcase dresses are best for kids between the age of one to three as they can be used for three long years and are very comfortable. I want to make these clothes so comfortable for kids that they love wearing them.  I have realised that baby girls love prints, patterns, embellishments and embroidery ,” she says. 

Her School From Home series is an effort to lighten the mood of kids who are stuck at home during the pandemic. “The dresses are pocket-friendly. As a parent, I know how pandemic has affected us financially. So the series has been made extremely affordable for all parents, she says. Hridya is expecting to release her Navarathri kids collections which includes Kutch work-designed jumpsuits soon.

Instagram: @seedbyhridhyavipin

