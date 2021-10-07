STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts call for steps to save Kuttanad

In his keynote address opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the people of Kuttanad should be able to live in peace on their soil.

(Photo: EPS\BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Institute of Gandhian Studies & Development Research (IGSDR) an organisation promoted by Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Dharshan vedhi (KPGD) that conducts research and analysis on social issues affecting financially backward population conducted an international Webinar in association with the Indian Economic Association (IEA ) on ‘the impact of climate change on the environment & economy – a special reference to Kuttanad, Kerala’ on Sunday.

In his keynote address opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the people of Kuttanad should be able to live in peace on their soil. Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, Head of the UN Disaster Management Unit, who was the chief guest at the seminar, said that survival is not possible without major changes in the agricultural sector of the village. Dr Sreekumar Chathtopadhyay, retired scientist and head of resources analysis division at Centre for Economic and Social Studies, said the problem in Kuttanad is due to uncontrolled constructions. 

John Samuel, Former Head of Global Programme for Sustainable Development emphasised that the Swaminathan Committee report or other studies were neither implemented properly nor completed in full earnest. Dr N C Narayanan believed that all the five rivers in Kuttanad have to be cleaned of waste, sewage and weeds, and water should be allowed to flow freely. Dr K G Padmakumar, professor and director, International Research Training Centre for Below Sea Level farming in Kuttanad, spoke about the need to change the way farming is done in Kuttanad. The seminar was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. 

