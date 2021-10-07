STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Governor Khan intervenes as MGU directs teachers to refund remuneration

The matter was brought to the governor’s attention by the Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham (UVAS). 

Published: 07th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Days after the Mahatma Gandhi University directed them to refund the remuneration they were paid for the evaluation of answer sheets, the lecturers working in colleges affiliated to the varsity have finally received some reprieve with the intervention of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The matter was brought to the governor’s attention by the Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham (UVAS). 

According to UVAS president Dr Shivaprasad, the varsity has asked teachers under its affiliated colleges to refund the amount they received during the academic years from 2010-11 to 2015-16.  “It is evident that the university does not even have a proper record of the different remunerations claimed by each teacher.

Some of them have been asked to refund amounts two-to-three folds higher than what they had received in the first place. Several teachers to whom the memorandum has been served had not entered the service in the given period, while some others had been on maternity or other such admissible leave.

Many who received the notice were not even present for the valuation process,” he explained, adding such mistakes pointed to the fact that the varsity was not maintaining proper records regarding teachers’ remunerations. 

Some lecturers tried to get proof of the details of their pay through an RTI, but were instead informed that the varsity was unable to provide the requested information due to the pandemic situation, said Shivaprasad. 

Meanwhile, as a punishment to the teachers for refusing to refund the amount as directed, the university has withheld the arrears of the Sixth Pay Commission (2006). “Besides this, the Seventh Pay Commission (2016) arrears also haven’t been granted to us even after three years,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp