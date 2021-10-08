STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp to crack down on illegally modified houses

Those found guilty of making changes to building plan without sanction to be fined

Published: 08th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The modifications carried out to houses without obtaining necessary sanction from corporation will henceforth prove costly to the house owners, after the civic body decided to crack down on  illegal changes to the original building plan. Those found guilty of flouting the rule will face a hefty fine.

The move by the civic body comes in the wake of the unfortunate mishap that took place at Kaloor on Wednesday (October 6), when the parapet of a house came down killing a daily wage worker and injuring two others.

“There is a general tendency to carry out reconstructions that are not there in the original building plan. Most of them are unscientific constructions. Such a construction led to the mishap at Kaloor,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

He said that the corporation secretary and other officers were instructed to conduct inspections and prepare a list of houses where there is a violation of the rule. “The civic body will initiate action based on the report. A separate guideline will be laid down to deal with such incidents. The public should consider the safety angle while undertaking reconstruction,” said Anilkumar.

However, corporation has turned a blind eye to old commercial buildings numbering around 130, which pose a threat to public safety since most of them are partially damaged or on the verge of collapse. Though the corporation carried out the survey after a five-decade old commercial building adjacent to a hotel near North railway station tilted and its walls developed cracks, no steps have been taken to remove such structures. “We will soon take steps to demolish buildings which pose a threat to the public,” said the mayor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp