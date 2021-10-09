STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clinical burnout — Understand your exhaustion

Clinical burnout is a very common phenomenon seen in those working in essential services, especially policemen and hospital staff.

Published: 09th October 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clinical burnout is a very common phenomenon seen in those working in essential services, especially policemen and hospital staff. It is increasingly common after the pandemic outbreak. I myself suffered from peptic ulcer during Covid duty last year,” says Dr Arun B Nair. 

Clinical burnout is said to be caused by chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Techies who work from home are also at risk of clinical burnout due to irregular working hours and improper food and sleeping habits. According to Dr Arun, those affected reach a state where they are unable to perform effectively.

“They experience sleep problems, they are unable to think clearly, experience an energy drop, loss of memory and might have difficulty focusing. They feel constantly like they have had enough,” says Dr Arun. 

Most people don’t understand this, but stress has a grave impact on your physical health. Psychoneuroimmunology, the study of the interaction between psychological processes and the nervous and immune systems, show that stress and negative mental health can directly result in chronic pain, psychosomatic disorders, diabetes, hypertension and autoimmune disorders.

Handling clinical burnout
The first step is understanding you are stressed, and that your feelings are completely valid (even if it questions your productivity at the workplace). Try these home remedies below, but if they still don’t work, do consult a mental health professional:

Get good, restful sleep

Spend time with family, friends and yourself

Work out, get some sun and air during morning/evening

Eat well and stay hydrated

Try meditation and yoga

Keep your hobbies alive

