STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

IT professionals becoming soft targets for drug peddlers

The police have found that several IT professionals were customers of the Thrikkakara gang that was caught selling various synthetic drugs.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have found that several IT professionals were customers of the Thrikkakara gang that was caught selling various synthetic drugs. Police and excise officers claim that drug abuse is on the rise among techies, who are becoming an easy target for peddlers. On Thursday, after raiding an apartment in Thrikkakara, the police had arrested three techies, including a woman, working for a leading IT company in Kochi.

Interrogation revealed that the trio had supplied drugs — including MDMA, LSD stamps and hashish — to IT professionals. “We have received information about the people who were receiving drugs from the trio. We will summon those suspected to be frequent buyers of drugs from the gang,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

The police also suspect that similar drug-peddling groups are active in Kochi, with some of them already under surveillance. G Shreekumar Menon, former director general of the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics, said the abuse of methamphetamine is on the rise among techies.

“Meth is an energy-boosting drug widely used by people in the IT sector. They have a heavy workload, and some work for long hours even without proper sleep. Some professionals use meth to maintain concentration in such situations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT professionals drug peddlers Drugs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp