Kerala HC orders inquiry into Kaloor roof collapse incident

Details of incident bring suspicion of lack of proper supervision to fore, says judge

Published: 09th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam, to enquire into the incident in which one worker was killed and two others injured after the roof of a building collapsed on a group of labourers from Andhra Pradesh at a construction site in Kaloor. The inquiry should be held from the angle of the workers involved, and to ensure that they get all support and guidance with respect to the way forward, the court said.

Justice Devan Ramachandran took up the matter because the work in respect to the ‘Seena Thodu’ was being carried out by the Kochi corporation following the order of the court. The latest order cited preliminary reports showing that two of the survivors went through excruciating pain for hours on end, besides the death of another worker. “The news reports and photographs of the incident would pierce any person’s heart. Though I do not propose to say anything recriminatory at this time, a suspicion of lack of proper supervision would certainly come to the fore,” the judge pointed out.

The counsel for the persons near whose property the accident occurred affirms that the accident could have been easily avoided had proper care been taken, the HC said.  “In fact, he says that such accidents are waiting to happen for the same reason, and therefore, pleaded that this court steps in and issues necessary directions,” the order said.

The counsels for the Kochi corporation and the Ernakulam district collector submitted that necessary enquiries are being carried out and that appropriate reports will be filed before the court. The court directed the district collector and the Kochi corporation to ensure that the survivors are given the best medical help and facilities possible, and that all support be offered to the family of the person who has unfortunately succumbed. 

