Students visit BPCL Kochi Refinery

Published: 10th October 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:57 AM

The BPCL Kochi refinery

The BPCL Kochi refinery.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of UC College, Aluva, visited the Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s (BPCL) Kochi refinery on Saturday, as part of the Central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme which envisages study visits to various such operational units in different parts of the country. 

According to an official release, the refinery has invited students from colleges in Kerala to observe and understand how the largest PSU Refinery in India was fuelling the nation’s progress. 

Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), inaugurated the study visit series in the presence of Kurian Alapatt, Chief General Manager (HR), and George Thomas, general manager (PR and Administration). The students were given a detailed presentation on the refinery process and the functioning of the refinery’s main control room.

