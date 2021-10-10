STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman forced to marry rapist 

The police said Akhil Dev S, a native of Thiruvankulam, was arrested a few days ago based on the complaint lodged by his wife at the Palarivattom police station.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 26-year-old man has landed behind bars after his wife lodged a police complaint alleging she was forced to marry him, after he raped her, took her nude photographs and threatened to publish them on social media. 

The police said Akhil Dev S, a native of Thiruvankulam, was arrested a few days ago based on the complaint lodged by his wife at the Palarivattom police station. Cases under various charges including rape have been registered against him. Section 66 (E) of the IT Act has also been invoked.

Though Akhil had approached the court with a bail plea contending that the case was fabricated, his request was rejected based on a police report that there were more criminal cases pending against him. 

According to the police, the incident pertaining to the complaint took place on October 3, 2019, when Akhil allegedly raped the girl at a rented house in Padivattom, took her nude photos and threatened to release them to the public if she didn’t marry him.

The wedding took place on December 21, 2019, reportedly against the girl’s will. “The husband has several cases, including one under the Arms Act, pending against him. We suspect the girl was trapped,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp