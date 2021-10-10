Woman forced to marry rapist 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 26-year-old man has landed behind bars after his wife lodged a police complaint alleging she was forced to marry him, after he raped her, took her nude photographs and threatened to publish them on social media.

The police said Akhil Dev S, a native of Thiruvankulam, was arrested a few days ago based on the complaint lodged by his wife at the Palarivattom police station. Cases under various charges including rape have been registered against him. Section 66 (E) of the IT Act has also been invoked.

Though Akhil had approached the court with a bail plea contending that the case was fabricated, his request was rejected based on a police report that there were more criminal cases pending against him.

According to the police, the incident pertaining to the complaint took place on October 3, 2019, when Akhil allegedly raped the girl at a rented house in Padivattom, took her nude photos and threatened to release them to the public if she didn’t marry him.

The wedding took place on December 21, 2019, reportedly against the girl’s will. “The husband has several cases, including one under the Arms Act, pending against him. We suspect the girl was trapped,” said a police officer.