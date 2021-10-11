Differently-abled enjoy a special ride in Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While travelling in Kochi Metro, holding the hands of Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Shymol was all excited. She has been confined to a wheelchair for the past 27 years. Meanwhile, twin brothers -- Asad and Ashraf -- who were affected with down syndrome sat together in the seat of Kochi Metro, holding hands.

Not only for Shymol and the twin brothers, but it was a novel experience for all the inmates from the Peace Valley Rehabilitation Centre, Kothamangalam, who travelled in the Kochi Metro on Sunday. The free journey for the inmates of Peace Valley was arranged by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

Happily, they travelled from Aluva to MG Road. Nearly 100 inmates, who were wheel-chair bound and require special attention were in the team.

District Collector Jafar Malik joined the inmates and distributed sweets to them. "Peace Valley is a blessing to those who were abandoned from the world of colours to the fringes of the society," he said.