Ernakulam district administration plans to speed up COVID vaccination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to strengthen the ward-level samithis in order to facilitate and pace up the second dose vaccination in the Ernakulam district. Around 1,59,000 persons has past their due date of second dose vaccination.

According to health officials, ward-level arrangements have been made to identify those due for their second dose. Samithis are entrusted with the task of ensuring the second dose of vaccination. Free vaccination is facilitated at various outreach centres and hospitals.

“Sufficient vaccine doses are available in the district. There is no shortage of any vaccine doses,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.