STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam district administration plans to speed up COVID vaccination

The district administration has decided to strengthen the ward-level samithis in order to facilitate and pace up the second dose vaccination in the Ernakulam district.

Published: 11th October 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to strengthen the ward-level samithis in order to facilitate and pace up the second dose vaccination in the Ernakulam district. Around 1,59,000 persons has past their due date of second dose vaccination.

According to health officials, ward-level arrangements have been made to identify those due for their second dose. Samithis are entrusted with the task of ensuring the second dose of vaccination. Free vaccination is facilitated at various outreach centres and hospitals. 

“Sufficient vaccine doses are available in the district. There is no shortage of any vaccine doses,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp