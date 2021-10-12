STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Days of her lives

‘Nanayuvan njan Kadalakunnu’ by Nimna Vijay chronicles the stories of those she met in different phases 
of her life

‘Nanayuvan njan Kadalakunnu’ by Nimna Vijay

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone has a story. Those we meet and those we are yet to meet, all have stories to share that have made them who they are. Such tales can inspire the listener too. ‘Nanayuvan njan Kadalakunnu’ by Nimna Vijay chronicles the stories of those she met in different phases of her life.

The book is a collection of 25 short stories which highlights love, school memories, friendship, and characters she met in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. “It is a collection of memories and personal stories the reader will experience with me. More than the incidents, my words focus on inputs and positive lessons from their experiences,” says Nimna, who hails from Calicut.

The youngster’s debut work is very relatable too. “Somewhere in the stories, the readers will be able to see themselves or relate to someone from their life,” adds Nimna. The stories Nimna witnessed had made her either happy or given her epiphanies. Diana Lisy the cobbler, musician Girish Puthencherry, or the old couple she used to see at a park in Mumbai frequently — all helped her find herself in a way.

“This is what the title of the book represents, we all are on the constant lookout for happiness, and are waiting to experience more when there is a sea of happiness within ourselves. The characters in the book and their gestures added to the gush of happiness that was flowing within myself,” says Nimna.

The 23-year-old conceived the book in April 2021. Releasing a book of her own has always been her priority. “I couldn’t publish a collection of poems I wrote in school.When I lost my job I decided to make it work,” she adds. The book is edited by Dr A Suresh Kumar and is published by Ottal publishers.

