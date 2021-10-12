STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISC students do well in engineering results

Of the 32,180 students under state syllabus only 6.56% managed to make it to the top 5,000 ranks

exam

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The engineering entrance results of 2021 published yesterday clearly indicated to ISC students performing better than students belonging to other syllabi. Of the 32,180 students under state syllabus who wrote the exam only 6.56% of students managed to make it to the top 5,000 ranks.

 In the case of students who pursued CBSE syllabus 18.80% of students made it to the top 5,000. The best of performance came from the students who pursued ISE syllabus as 21.15% of their students made it to the top 5,000 in the common entrance examination.

One in every five students under ISC syllabus have made it to the top 5000 rank list. As far as the Engineering entrance examination 2021 is concerned, the ISC students have clearly outdone students under all other syllabuses including CBSE and State Syllabi.

