STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man immolates self in furniture shop

A 43-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a furniture shop by setting himself on fire near Maradu on Tuesday.

Published: 13th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The gutted furniture shop at Tripunithura | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 43-year-old man allegedly killed himself inside a furniture shop by setting himself on fire near Maradu on Tuesday. Prasannan, a native of Maradu, ended his life following financial issues with Suneer, the owner of the shop, police said. 

The incident took place around 6 in the morning, and was noticed by local people, who informed the police and the fire and rescue officials. The furniture shop which functions on the ground floor of Suneer’s rented house, was completely gutted in fire. Prasannan is said to have set himself on fire by pouring gasoline on himself.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted with the timely intervention of the fire and rescue and the police officials as Suneer’s wife and two children were trapped on the first floor of the house. “It was around 6 in the morning that thick fog and fire started coming from the ground floor.

Since we were sleeping, we coudn’t understand what was happening around us. We ran into the bathroom and locked the door behind us.Though we screamed, we couldn’t see anyone else near the premises. After that, I called my husband, who was at work early in the morning. It was only after the fire and rescue officials reached the spot that we escaped from the house through the window,” said Haseena, Suneer’s wife. 

A four-wheeler and several new and used furniture items were completely damaged. It took nearly an hour for the fire officers from Tripunithura and Gandhi Nagar fire stations to bring the situation under control. 
“As per the preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide. So far, we haven’t found any other details that lead us to believe otherwise. But we need to investigate more,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide self immolation
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp