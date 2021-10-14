STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE schools to set up Ezhuthupura Clubs

Published: 14th October 2021 06:47 AM

CBSE

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has implemented several projects in tandem with the National Education policy and initiatives of both state and Central governments. A few more will be launched this month.

Among them, Akshar Jyothi Ezhuthupura Clubs that aim to create passionate readers and writers in respective mother tongues will take centre stage. The students will be trained by renowned writers and authors in creative expressions in Malayalam.

The project will be launched on World Students Day at 4pm on October 15 by V P Joy, Chief Secretary of Kerala. It is also the birthday of APJ Abdul Kalam, scientist and former president of India.  

Schools are requested to form Ezhuthupura Club from Class V onwards in coordination with their Malayalam department. The last date for schools to  nominate students who are passionate about reading and creative writing was October 13. 

