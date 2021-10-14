Kochi airport aims 60% revenue from non-aero streams

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Faced with a saturation in revenue from the airport’s aeronautical operations, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) aims to double its earnings from the non-aeronautical (non-aero) segment in the coming years.

Before the pandemic struck, 70% of the airport’s revenue used to come from aeronautical operations and the remaining 30% from non-aero earnings. The Covid outbreak disrupted the airport’s operations completely, with only chartered and bubble flight services in operation for a long time.

“The focus is to generate 60% of the revenue from non-aero segment and 40% from aero streams. CIAL is keen on strengthening its non-aero verticals by tapping all the potential sectors to increase the revenue,” said CIAL managing director S Suhas.

A major part of the airport’s revenue in the non-aero segment of CIAL comes from its duty-free store. A pre-ordering facility for passengers has been introduced at the store. “Passengers will be able to use the facility by November,” said CIAL spokesman P S Jayan. Though a plan was made to boost the non-aero segment several months ago, the pandemic outbreak pushed the initiative back, said an airport official.

The CIAL administration has also identified projects that will help the airport bring its growth rate back on track. Of the several new projects, the conversion of Terminal 2 is an ambitious one. It will accommodate a Business Jet terminal, a VVIP safe house, and a transit five-star hotel.

“We are targeting high-net-worth individuals for the VVIP business terminal where they can stay for a short period, relax, and freshen up. The plan is to complete the conversion procedure by December 2022, “said Suhas.

“Apart from these, the airport envisages ensuring a safe and stress-free travel experience for passengers.

The ‘Meet and Greet’ services have been started in both the international and domestic sectors. The ‘Meet and Greet’ service provides passengers with assistance right from the parking area to the boarding gate, helping them with check-in formalities, baggage handling, conducting Covid tests, and speeding up the security and emigration procedures, “ said Jayan.

CIAL in talks with int’l carriers for direct connectivity to Europe

The Kochi airport is in talks with international carriers to increase the number direct flights to Europe. “As of now, only Air India is operating direct services to Europe. Talks are on with international airlines for direct connectivity to Europe. The airport’s expansion plan in terms of increasing direct connectivity include flights to the far east (New Zealand and Australia) and Africa. The aim is to convert the airport into a hub for international carriers. Hopefully, the services will be available by next year,” he said.