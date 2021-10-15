Kochi corporation councillor Mini Menon passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mini R Menon, a Kochi Corporation BJP councillor, passed away here on Friday. The 42-year old councillor was under treatment for cancer for over a year. Her condition turned worse a few days ago. She was elected to the council from the Ernakulam South division after defeating UDF's Sidhu Krishnakumar with a margin of 271 votes.

"She has been undergoing treatment for the last year. It was only after the election, she came to know about the disease. But her condition turned worse a few days ago, " said a BJP member.

This is the second councillor in the Kochi corporation to die this year. KK Sivan, a leader of the CITU in Ernakulam, died of COVID-related complications nearly four months ago.