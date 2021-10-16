STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

An edible Theyyam

Artist P K Suresh has created a majestic Theyyam portrait using biscuits

Published: 16th October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist P K Suresh, popularly known as ‘Da Vinci Suresh’ has brought out another artwork as part of his mission to create portraits using 100 different mediums. Previously, he had made a portrait of Mammooty using 600 mobile phones, Kathakali using various plants and former president APJ Abdul Kalam with gold ornaments. This time, Suresh has created a 24ft portrait of a Theyyam figure’s face using 25,000 biscuits. 

The lifelike detailings were conceived with the help of ‘Bake story’ bakery and chef Rasheed Muhammed. “This is my 79th medium. I had the idea of creating Theyyam long back. When I narrowed down the medium to biscuits, my friend Gokulam Ratheesh suggested approaching Bake Story. Being the indigenous art form of North Malabar, Theyyam really stood out,” says Suresh.

It took three hours for Suresh to finish sketching on the 4ft white sheet. Suresh and his team- artist Shaiju K Maloor, Febi and cameraman Simbad, placed the biscuit on tables. “The 1.5 and 2.5 inch sized biscuits were baked under the guidance of Chef Rasheed. To cover the details, 15,000 biscuits were baked, but we had to source 10,000 more from their outlets to finish the portrait,” he says.

To make the portrait look good, the biscuits were made giving more importance to its colour, rather than ingredients. It took 15 hours for the team to finish the massive portrait. Interestingly, the team could complete it around 3 am, the hour when Theyyam is usually performed. “This is easily one of the most detailed artworks I have done so far using different mediums,” adds Suresh.

The used biscuits weren’t discarded. Instead, the team at Bake story gave them to a vetinary farm. “After biodegrading, the product can be given as cattle feed,” says Suresh. DaVinci who is a sculptor by profession has been making artworks, mainly portraits of celebrities using different mediums since the age of 18. The idea of creating artworks using 100 mediums came into form during the advent of lockdown. So far, Suresh has created 80 artworks, the latest being 152 ft tall, made from one lakh balloons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp