STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Loan scam: Cops nab man, on lookout for wife

Couple promised loans against properties to people with low CIBIL scores; victims face attachment by banks now

Published: 16th October 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Reji Paulose

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have arrested a 47-year-old man, who had pulled off a loan scam to the tune of crores along with his wife here. The couple had allegedly used forged documents to pledge the properties of several unsuspecting families, after advertising a scheme promising loans against properties for people with poor CIBIL scores. Several of the duo’s victims are now facing attachment by banks. 

Reji Paulose of Tripunithura, who had been on the run ever since the police launched a probe into the couple’s activities three months ago, was finally nabbed from his hideout in Coimbatore on Thursday. “We are still on the lookout for Reji’s wife, Ajitha Reji, 40,” said City Assistant Commissioner of Police Nizamudeen Y. The police will seek Reji’s custody for questioning and further investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, more people have begun to approach the police with complaints against the couple after the arrest was made.Mary T J, a 70-year-old retired schoolteacher of Koothattukulam, is one among the several complainants. “I lost everything because of them. I have been living in a rented house for the past two years,” she said. 

Reji had first approached Mary in 2015, offering to help her family get a bank loan for an amount of Rs 30 lakh. “With his help, we got a loan from Allahabad Bank and built a house. But after two years, a team of bank officials came to our property and conducted some valuation procedure. When we asked Reji, he told us it was just a routine procedure. But after a year, we received a notice from the UCO Bank stating that we hadn’t yet made any EMI payment for the Rs 1.30-crore loan we had taken from the bank against our property. We were shocked. It was only then that we understood that we were duped. Reji closed the first loan and used our property documents to take a new loan from another bank using his fake identification documents,” said Mary.

Police have recovered some of these identification documents of Reji, who had allegedly been operating in connivance with a few bank officials. “They used several fake Aadhaar and PAN cards with different addresses,” the police said. Investigation also revealed that the duo had floated up to 13 shell companies and used their registration to prepare forged documents and dupe the banks.

The first fraud case against Reji, his wife, and their manager Vikas was registered at the Ernakulam South police station in January 2019. More details on the couple’s activities came to light after Panampilly Nagar branch manager of Federal Bank lodged a complaint against them on July 1, accusing them of duping the bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan scam
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp