Navarathri touch to your music

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Carnatic singing prodigy N J Nandini is turning Navarathri into a meditative affair with her recent 10-day digital music fete, Soudarya Lahari. Alongside her eight disciples, she renders one 10-minute video each on every day of Navaratri through her YouTube channel. The 100 slokas of Soundarya Lahari they are delivering are believed to have healing powers, and she hopes its cures people of pandemic blues.

Soundarya Lahari, part of Bhagavat Pada penned by Adi Shankaracharya, illustrates the indispensable femininity of the universe. According to Nandini, she tweaked the 100 slokas composed by veteran musician Prof K r Kedaranathan to make them interesting to audiences of all age groups and nationality. She adds how Carnatic singers like her have been missing Navaratri celebrations and music concerts during the pandemic. “Reciting Soundarya Lahari is more relevant, like rendering Lalitha Sahasranamam. For the past two months, my students and I were working on it”, says Nandini.

Nandini has composed the slokas to soothe the mind of the listener. Nandini has also provided the meaning of each line of slokas and the benefits of rendering them in the video description. “It is believed that 1 to 41 slokas are Ananda Lahari which are penned by Lord Shiva and the rest is Soundarya Lahari which is completed by Adi Shankaracharya. As these slokas are said to have healing and divine powers, I choose to recite them as we are living amidst deadly pandemic times,” she says.