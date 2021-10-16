STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Navarathri touch to your music

The 100 slokas of Soundarya Lahari they are delivering are believed to have healing powers, and she hopes its cures people of pandemic blues. 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Carnatic singing prodigy N J Nandini is turning Navarathri into a meditative affair with her recent 10-day digital music fete, Soudarya Lahari. Alongside her eight disciples, she renders one 10-minute video each on every day of Navaratri through her YouTube channel. The 100 slokas of Soundarya Lahari they are delivering are believed to have healing powers, and she hopes its cures people of pandemic blues. 

Soundarya Lahari, part of Bhagavat Pada penned by Adi Shankaracharya, illustrates the indispensable femininity of the universe. According to Nandini, she tweaked the  100 slokas composed by veteran musician Prof K r Kedaranathan to make them interesting to audiences of all age groups and nationality. She adds how Carnatic singers like her have been missing Navaratri celebrations and music concerts during the pandemic. “Reciting Soundarya Lahari is more relevant, like rendering Lalitha Sahasranamam. For the past two months, my students and I were working on it”, says Nandini.  

Nandini has composed the slokas to soothe the mind of the listener. Nandini has also provided the meaning of each line of slokas and the benefits of rendering them in the video description.  “It is believed that 1 to 41 slokas are Ananda Lahari which are penned by Lord Shiva and the rest is Soundarya Lahari which is completed by Adi Shankaracharya. As these slokas are said to have healing and divine powers, I choose to recite them as we are living amidst deadly pandemic times,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp