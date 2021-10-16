Newsletter on Kalam launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Kochi-based Vikram Sarabhai Science School on Friday launched a newsletter, which aims to narrate the life and contributions of the former president and scientist to the students.

The launch of ‘Times of Kalam’ was inaugurated by Kerala chief secretary V P Joy who received the first copy of the newsletter from Dr Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools. “We intend to bring out this newsletter periodically. Abdul Kalam’s life will be introduced to the young generation so that it could enlighten them to follow in his footsteps,” said Indira Rajan.

The e-paper of the newsletter will be made available through the school managements across the country, who will, in turn, distribute it among the students. Chief secretary Joy, who is also a well-known

Malayalam poet (writing in the pen name Joy Vazhayil) wrote a poem on Kalam, who excelled as a scientist, teacher, musician and above was a great human being. Suchitra Shyjinth, director of the Vikram Sarabhai Science Schoo, was present on the occasion.