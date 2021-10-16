STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Newsletter on Kalam launched

Abdul Kalam’s life will be introduced to the young generation so that it could enlighten them to follow in his footsteps,” said Indira Rajan.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Kochi-based Vikram Sarabhai Science School on Friday launched a newsletter, which aims to narrate the life and contributions of the former president and scientist to the students.

The launch of ‘Times of Kalam’ was inaugurated by Kerala chief secretary V P Joy who received the first copy of the newsletter from Dr Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools. “We intend to bring out this newsletter periodically. Abdul Kalam’s life will be introduced to the young generation so that it could enlighten them to follow in his footsteps,” said Indira Rajan.

The e-paper of the newsletter will be made available through the school managements across the country, who will, in turn, distribute it among the students. Chief secretary Joy, who is also a well-known

Malayalam poet (writing in the pen name Joy Vazhayil) wrote a poem on Kalam, who excelled as a scientist, teacher, musician and above was a great human being. Suchitra Shyjinth, director of the Vikram Sarabhai Science Schoo, was present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp