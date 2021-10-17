STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loan fraud: Cops suspect involvement of bank officials, notaries

The police probing the multi-crore loan scam committed by a Tripunithura-based couple suspect the involvement of notaries, officials of national banks and document writers in the fraud.

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the multi-crore loan scam committed by a Tripunithura-based couple suspect the involvement of notaries, officials of national banks and document writers in the fraud. The officials said they have also launched a parallel probe to find where the couple Reji Paulose and Ajitha Reji parked the money, suspected to be around `50 crore, that they raised by taking loans after pledging properties of other people. While Reji has been arrested, Ajitha has absconded.

“We expanded the probe after learning that Reji received support from others to commit the crime,” said an officer. Preliminary probe launched following complaints revealed that Reji and Ajitha pledged properties of other persons in banks using forged documents. The families of victims are now facing the threat of banks seizing their properties. The couple used to promise loan on property to people with poor CIBIL scores.

“Reji received help from document writers, notaries and some bank officials. An organised racket is behind the scam. More people are involved,” said an officer.  Meanwhile, complainants have decided to approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a detailed probe.

“Several bank officials are involved in the scam. We want a national agency to probe it. The accused have invested the fund in other ventures,” said Palluruthy native Manuel Jacob, one of the complainants.

