Cocaine seized from 2 Nigerians in Kochi

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized around 530 grams of cocaine from two Nigerian women on Friday, Oct 15.

Published: 18th October 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized around 530 grams of cocaine from two Nigerian women on Friday. The DRI officials arrested Cane Sim Pay Julie, who arrived at Kochi International Airport from Lagos through Doha, following a tip-off from the immigration officials. Another woman, C V Olothi Juliet, was arrested when she came to collect the cocaine from Julie. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 5.5 crore in the market.

