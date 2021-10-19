STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of many cycles of life

Asha Iyer Kumar’s recent book ‘The Pain in The Womb’ throws light on the many pangs of parenthood

Published: 19th October 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Arguably, parenting can never be taught in a class, because a lot of it emerges from the realisations of a parent concerning him/or her and the children. As time passes, the relationship between parents and children endure clashes, challenges and even moral dilemmas.

Writer Asha Iyer Kumar’s new book ‘That Pain in The Womb’ reflects on this complicated dynamic between parents and children. The book is a collection of 12 short stories with realistic, relatable characters and contexts. 

Asha, a Palakkad-native, is settled in Dubai since 1998. ‘That Pain in The Womb’ is her sixth book. She has been a creative writing coach for the past 22 years, and this has helped her understand many children and their parents and the relationship they share, nurturing 12 soul-steering, emotional, feel-good short stories. “They were all written during different times. I thought the collection makes up for a good read. I designed and published them myself. I am an empath. Most of my writings are formed from my experience,” says Asha. 

Stories like Salma’s Silence, Payback and Being Me are from the perspective of children, whereas Return of the Spring, That Pain in The Womb and Distressed Jeans, share a parent’s point of view. “Parenting is a daily challenge for many. Children these days are exposed to many things, widening the generation gap between parents and them. Even though parents listen to their children, many kids complain they can’t ‘understand’. Also, many parents even have no clue to direct the right and wrong to their children,” Asha elaborates.

She claims the basic remedy is to deliver the children essential values — like talking to them about the importance of one’s life, speaking or acting with fairness and imparting them lessons on justice and equality.  

On the other hand, the book also reflects on parents’ inability to see past their own blinding love for their kids, how motherly love can conceal a child’s wrongdoing. The Gift of Petrichor is about mother nature who is distressed by the actions of her child. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp