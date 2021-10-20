Cheating case against cop under suspension for seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting the city police in the dock, assistant sub inspector Vinod Kumar, who was suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a family for releasing their children, has been named in a cheating case.

The Thrikkakara police have registered the case against the ASI following the complaint of Vazhakkala native Aslam Ulikkunnon. As per the complaint, the police officer along with two other friends-Satish Kumar and Sai Shankar- defrauded Rs 27 lakh from the complainant.

As per the complaint, the alleged fraud took place in March. Though the trio borrowed the money, they didn’t return it on time. It is learnt that the police officer and his accomplice borrowed the money from the complainant to take part in a gold auction conducted by the Customs department at Chennai. “As per the complaint, on March 13, Sasi Kumar and Sai Sankar borrowed Rs 18 lakh from the complainant. Two days later, Vinod Kumar borrowed Rs 9 lakh from Aslam.

The complainant alleged that Vinod collected the money from a bank in Chennai. However, even after four months, they didn’t return the money,” said a police officer when asked about the complaint. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, and 34 of the IPC against the police officer.

“We have already started an investigation based on the complaint of the victim. Since cash deals are involved, we need to cross-check the bank transactions and other digital transactions. If he is found guilty, his arrest will be recorded at the earliest,” said a top police officer.