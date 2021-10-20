STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

This mask kills viruses in five seconds!

With only a few weeks remaining for school reopening, parents are worried about the possibility of their kids contracting Covid infection while in school.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With only a few weeks remaining for school reopening, parents are worried about the possibility of their kids contracting Covid infection while in school. To their relief, the Kochi-based startup VST IoT Solutions has brought out a special mask that can kill viruses in five seconds.

“The V100 mask is made using revolutionary nanotechnology, coating antiviral formulations into the material. It was tested for efficacy at BTS laboratory in Mumbai,” she said. “The product will be available in the market by next month,” she added.

The startup will also provide the antiviral solution, which can turn any mask into an efficient one,” added Harsha. These masks come in a unisex design with three different layers and melt-blown filters. According to Harsha, the antiviral agent within the coating of the mask kills the virus by breaching its protective outer membrane. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp