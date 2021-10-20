This mask kills viruses in five seconds!

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With only a few weeks remaining for school reopening, parents are worried about the possibility of their kids contracting Covid infection while in school. To their relief, the Kochi-based startup VST IoT Solutions has brought out a special mask that can kill viruses in five seconds.

“The V100 mask is made using revolutionary nanotechnology, coating antiviral formulations into the material. It was tested for efficacy at BTS laboratory in Mumbai,” she said. “The product will be available in the market by next month,” she added.

The startup will also provide the antiviral solution, which can turn any mask into an efficient one,” added Harsha. These masks come in a unisex design with three different layers and melt-blown filters. According to Harsha, the antiviral agent within the coating of the mask kills the virus by breaching its protective outer membrane.