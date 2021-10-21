STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth stabbed multiple times; assaulter nabbed

According to the police, the incident took place while he was collecting waste from households in the morning.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a daring incident, a 24-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times during an altercation near Kaloor bus stand on Wednesday. In the incident which occurred around 7 am, Akhil, of Ambalamedu, who is a member of the Haritha Karma Sena, deployed by the Kochi Corporation to collect waste from households, suffered deep injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place while he was collecting waste from households in the morning. Meanwhile, a person who can only be identified as Ashique stabbed him multiple times with a knife. The assaulter fled the scene when the victim collapsed on the road. It was the police who reached the spot that rushed him to the hospital. “The duo had some altercations the other day. We are not sure what forced him to take such an extreme step,” said a police officer. 

Meanwhile, the police arrested Ashique with the help of CCTV footage. “As per the information from people, the Palakkad native was working in an abattoir. He left the workplace a few weeks ago. But we traced him around 7pm. We are still clueless about the motive behind his action,” said the officer. Hospital authorities said the condition of the victim was critical.

