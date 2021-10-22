Kerala NRI who placed order for iPhone 12 on Amazon receives bar of soap, Rs 5 coin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the package arrived a week after he ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on e-commerce giant Amazon, Aluva native Noorul Ameen was in for a wild surprise. Instead of the mobile phone worth Rs 70,900, the package contained a bar of soap and a Rs 5 coin. Luckily, with the help of the police, the NRI eventually received a refund of the amount he paid.

According to the complaint, Noorul Ameen ordered the phone on October 12 and made the payment using his Amazon Pay card. He received the consignment on October 15. As he was aware of the rise in online fraud cases, he decided to make an ‘unboxing’ video in front of the delivery boy, only to find one Vim dishwash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package.

After the Cyber Police Station registered a case and launched an inquiry, it was revealed that the phone he had booked was in fact being used by somebody in Jharkhand since September this year. The police made the finding after looking into the IMEI number found on the cover.

“We contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned,” said an officer with the investigation team.

Another recent instance

Last month, a 22-year-old engineering graduate in North Paravoor received a package stuffed with old newspapers instead of a high-end laptop, costing Rs 1,14,700, she had booked. The seller refunded the amount in this case too.

What can customers do?

Like we said in an earlier article, although these are rare occurrences, customers need to be cautious while making such high-value purchases online.

It is always advisable to record a video of receiving and unpacking any expensive orders that you make.

In the majority of cases, these online stores accept videos and photos as evidence and do the needful. However, if the seller refuses to refund, exchange or replace the fake or damaged products for you, then you can approach the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) to voice your grievances.

Here's what you can do to raise a complaint with the NCH:

You can call 1800-11-4000 or 14404 to register your complaint.

Or you can SMS on 8130009809 and they will get back to you.

Alternatively, you can register your grievance online by signing up here .

You can also download the following apps on your mobile phone and register your complaints - NCH, Consumer, and UMANG.

Things to keep in mind while shopping online: