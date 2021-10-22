Pregnant woman approaches cops after husband disappears

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-year-old pregnant woman has approached the police with a complaint that her husband, who alighted at Edappally in the city while travelling together to his father’s house on September 23 saying he would return soon, had failed to contact her since then.

The incident came to light when the woman from Aluva approached the Edathala police station with a complaint citing her husband’s disappearance after he was called to his father’s house. As per the woman’s complaint, the accused was also not picking up her phone calls. According to police, the woman had also submitted that she stayed with her husband despite him brutally assaulting her.

The police said the woman, in her complaint, submitted that she married Oswin after they fell in love while they were working together in an institution at Edappally. In October 2020, the two had gone to Bengaluru and had physical relationship that resulted in her becoming pregnant.

On February 12, 2021, the two got married at Sub Registrar Office, Ernakulam, and from March 9, 2021, they started staying together in an apartment. She further stated that her husband started to torture her both physically and mentally after their wedding.