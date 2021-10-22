STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pregnant woman approaches cops after husband disappears

Pregnant 23-yr-old was allegedly assaulted by him | He disappeared while they were travelling together to his father’s house on Sept 23

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-year-old pregnant woman has approached the police with a complaint that her husband, who alighted at Edappally in the city while travelling together to his father’s house on September 23 saying he would return soon, had failed to contact her since then.

The incident came to light when the woman from Aluva approached the Edathala police station with a complaint citing her husband’s disappearance after he was called to his father’s house. As per the woman’s complaint, the accused was also not picking up her phone calls. According to police, the woman had also submitted that she stayed with her husband despite him brutally assaulting her. 

The police said the woman, in her complaint, submitted that she married Oswin after they fell in love while they were working together in an institution at Edappally. In October 2020, the two had gone to Bengaluru and had physical relationship that resulted in her becoming pregnant.

On February 12, 2021, the two got married at Sub Registrar Office, Ernakulam, and from March 9, 2021, they started staying together in an apartment. She further stated that her husband started to torture her both physically and mentally after their wedding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp