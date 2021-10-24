Ernakulam Medical Centre qualifies as MBFHI-accredited hospital in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In another achievement, Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC), Kochi qualified for MBFHI (Mother and Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative) certification from the government of Kerala on Wednesday.

According to the hospital authorities, EMC is the first hospital in the district of Ernakulam to achieve this recognition from the state government and allied professional bodies including the National Health Mission (NHM) and their partners Indian Academy for Pediatrics (IAP) Kerala, and Kerala University of Health Services (KUHS).

The government has reviewed the current situation of early Initiation and exclusive breastfeeding indicators and suggestions put forth by various stakeholders and agreed that there should be a strategy to improve the status.

Accordingly, NHM-Kerala director had been designated to coordinate and monitor the activities in this line. IAP submitted the proposal to improve the involvement of Hospitals and sensitize them about breastfeeding promotion through a campaign; reviewed at the NHM level by the Child Health wing and Quality team, said the hospital officials.

According to EMC director Dr TV Ravi, the institution was assessed on 130 checkpoints divided into 6 areas of concern namely; responsibility of management, beneficiary knowledge and practices, infrastructure, staff knowledge and competency, service provision and key performance indicators. "The institute was successful in achieving an overall score of 97.86 per cent for the inspection," Dr Ravi added.

"Commitment of pediatricians and gynecologists supported by the motivated staff of the hospital paved the way for this achievement," said Dr Anu Ashokan, consultant pediatrician and MBFHI nodal officer at EMC.