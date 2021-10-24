STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Medical Centre qualifies as MBFHI-accredited hospital in district

The government has reviewed the current situation of early Initiation and exclusive breastfeeding indicators and suggestions put forth by various stakeholders.

Published: 24th October 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Medical Centre in Kochi

Ernakulam Medical Centre in Kochi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In another achievement, Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC), Kochi qualified for MBFHI (Mother and Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative) certification from the government of Kerala on Wednesday. 

According to the hospital authorities, EMC is the first hospital in the district of Ernakulam to achieve this recognition from the state government and allied professional bodies including the National Health Mission (NHM) and their partners Indian Academy for Pediatrics (IAP) Kerala, and Kerala University of Health Services (KUHS).

The government has reviewed the current situation of early Initiation and exclusive breastfeeding indicators and suggestions put forth by various stakeholders and agreed that there should be a strategy to improve the status.

Accordingly, NHM-Kerala director had been designated to coordinate and monitor the activities in this line. IAP submitted the proposal to improve the involvement of Hospitals and sensitize them about breastfeeding promotion through a campaign; reviewed at the NHM level by the Child Health wing and Quality team, said the hospital officials. 

According to EMC director Dr TV Ravi, the institution was assessed on 130 checkpoints divided into 6 areas of concern namely; responsibility of management, beneficiary knowledge and practices, infrastructure, staff knowledge and competency, service provision and key performance indicators. "The institute was successful in achieving an overall score of 97.86 per cent for the inspection," Dr Ravi added. 

"Commitment of pediatricians and gynecologists supported by the motivated staff of the hospital paved the way for this achievement," said Dr Anu Ashokan, consultant pediatrician and MBFHI nodal officer at EMC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Medical Centre MBFHI MBFHI certification
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp