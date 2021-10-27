Trains cancelled partially

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The following trains will be regulated for facilitating mechanised track maintenance works in Vallathol Nagar-Wadakkanchery section on Thursday.

Train no. 06306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Daily (Intercity) Express Special leaving Kannur on Thursday will be short terminated at Shoranur Junction. The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur Junction and Ernakulam Junction. Train no. 06325 Nilambur-Kottayam Daily Express Special scheduled to leave Nilambur on Thursday will commence its service from Thrissur. The train will be partially cancelled between Nilambur and Thrissur.

Train no. 06791 Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Junction Daily (Palaruvi) Express Special leaving Tirunelveli Junction on Wednesday will be short terminated at Thrissur. Train no. 06792 scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction on Thursday will commence its service from Thrissur.