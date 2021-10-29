STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC extends order deferring Kothamangalam Marthoma church takeover

The division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas issued the order on the appeal filed by the state challenging the single judge’s order.

Published: 29th October 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 07:03 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till November 9 the interim order deferring all actions based on the single judge’s judgment directing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma church if the court’s order was not complied with by the Ernakulam district collector.

The division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas issued the order on the appeal filed by the state challenging the single judge’s order. The government had said the directive to the CRPF to take over the church on December 8 last year was beyond the jurisdiction and totally against the original order directing the Ernakulam collector to exercise powers under Chapter X of the Criminal Procedure Code. 

