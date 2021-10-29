Middleman arrested in fake education certificates case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough in the case in which seven persons were arrested with fake education certificates when they arrived at Kochi airport to board flights to the UK with student visas, the middleman who provided the fake certificates were arrested on Thursday.

Nafsal, 38, of Kallungal Valappil, Trithala, Palakkad, had given the fake certificates to the students, said police. The accused had collected Rs 90,000 each from two students, who were offloaded and later arrested, and provided them with fake degree certificates of Madurai Kamaraj University and plus-two certificates of Maharashtra State Board, Pune. Following the incident, the Rural Police constituted a high-level investigation team under SP K Karthick.