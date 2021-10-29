Monson Mavunkal splashed money to gain acceptance: Police

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch special investigation team probing cases against conman Monson Mavunkal has found an interesting fact that the accused spent huge amounts for gaining social acceptance and publicity to further expand his illegal activities.

“The huge expenditure was by way of sponsoring public functions, celebrating private functions, donations to various organisations and individuals, and purchase of luxury items. All these spending have been verified,” said an official document of the probe team.

The details of the bank accounts of Monson and his associates were handed over to the Income Tax Department and Financial Intelligence Unit for detailed verification and initiating appropriate action. The articles which are stated to be ‘antiques’ have been examined by the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Archaeology Department and interestingly the preliminary examination by these two agencies points to the fact that only very few items come under the category of antiques. A detailed examination is required to ascertain this, said sources.

Monson, who is now in judicial custody, was arrested on September 25 for deceiving five persons by showing a forged bank statement of HSBC Bank and making them believe that he has got a credit of Rs 2 lakh sixty-two thousand crore. He duped Rs 10 crore from them citing that the amount was required to clear the issues connected with FEMA violations. As per the offer, Monson promised to return Rs 25 crore to each of them when the amount is released. After the arrest of the accused, eight new criminal cases, including offences under the Pocso Act, were registered against him and a comprehensive investigation is going on in all these cases.

The Crime Branch on October 23 registered one more case based on the statement of the girl, who alleged that Monson raped her without her consent at his house and a nearby house taken on rent by him on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and for wrongful confinement. Earlier, he was booked under Pocso Act and rape charges based on the statements of the victim.

Sexual abuse victim alleges harassment by MCH docs

Kochi: The girl who complained of sexual abuse by Monson has alleged that doctors at Ernakulam MCH — where she was taken for medical examination — harassed her mentally. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has decided to register a second rape case against him after an ex-staffer lodged another such complaint against him.