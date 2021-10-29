STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Monson Mavunkal splashed money to gain acceptance: Police

Expenditure was by way of sponsorships, donations etc, they say

Published: 29th October 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal being brought to his residence in Kochi for evidence collection in connection with a cheating case on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Monson Mavunkal being brought to his residence in Kochi for evidence collection in connection with a cheating case on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch special investigation team probing cases against conman Monson Mavunkal has found an interesting fact that the accused spent huge amounts for gaining social acceptance and publicity to further expand his illegal activities.

“The huge expenditure was by way of sponsoring public functions, celebrating private functions, donations to various organisations and individuals, and purchase of luxury items. All these spending have been verified,” said an official document of the probe team.

The details of the bank accounts of Monson and his associates were handed over to the Income Tax Department and Financial Intelligence Unit for detailed verification and initiating appropriate action. The articles which are stated to be ‘antiques’ have been examined by the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Archaeology Department and interestingly the preliminary examination by these two agencies points to the fact that only very few items come under the category of antiques. A detailed examination is required to ascertain this, said sources.

Monson, who is now in judicial custody, was arrested on September 25 for deceiving five persons by showing a forged bank statement of HSBC Bank and making them believe that he has got a credit of Rs 2 lakh sixty-two thousand crore. He duped Rs 10 crore from them citing that the amount was required to clear the issues connected with FEMA violations. As per the offer, Monson promised to return Rs 25 crore to each of them when the amount is released. After the arrest of the accused, eight new criminal cases, including offences under the Pocso Act, were registered against him and a comprehensive investigation is going on in all these cases.

The Crime Branch on October 23 registered one more case based on the statement of the girl, who alleged that Monson raped her without her consent at his house and a nearby house taken on rent by him on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and for wrongful confinement. Earlier, he was booked under Pocso Act and rape charges based on the statements of the victim.

Sexual abuse victim alleges harassment by MCH docs
Kochi: The girl who complained of sexual abuse by Monson has alleged that doctors at Ernakulam MCH — where she was taken for medical examination — harassed her mentally. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has decided to register a second rape case against him after an ex-staffer lodged another such complaint against him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp