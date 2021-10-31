Kochi airport’s winter schedule for domestic sector to begin on October 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi airport announced its winter schedule for the domestic sector, effective from Sunday till March 26, 2022. With the schedule becoming effective, Kochi airport will handle 694 weekly domestic flights which are at par with the pre-pandemic period. The airport will see 50 daily domestic departures, including resumption of daily services to Goa, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur operated by IndiGo airlines. Under the current summer schedule, the airport is handling 456 weekly flights.

The flight to Goa will depart Kochi at 23.10 (11.10 pm). An ATR flight operated by IndiGo from Kannur will land in Kochi at 9.25 am and leave for Thiruvananthapuram at 9.45 am. IndiGo will operate another ATR flight on Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi-Kannur sector. It will arrive from Thiruvananthapuram at 6.25 pm and leave for Kannur at 6.45 pm.

There will be 14 daily departures to Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai, which will be connected by six daily flights each, whereas Hyderabad and Mumbai will have seven daily flights each. Air connectivity to Hubbali, Kolkata, Mysuru and Pune has also been improved.

“We are happy about the resumption of domestic services to many cities. It has been a long time since there has been a demand from passengers. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is chairman of Cochin International Airport Ltd(CIAL), and the CIAL director board, Kochi airport has been trying to improve connectivity on international sectors also. We hope that by year-end, flight operations in Kochi will be back to normal,” said airport managing director S Suhas.

IndiGo Airlines will have the highest number of flight operations from Kochi. It will operate 172 weekly flights. AirAsia, Air India, and GoAir have also increased the frequency of operations on all sectors.