STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Beautiful knot Craft

Macrame, the ancient craft technique has a history that dates back to the 13th century.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sinu Rajendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Macrame, the ancient craft technique has a history that dates back to the 13th century. With time, creative artists gave the knotting style different forms — textile, decor, bedspreads, bohemian style wall hangings, accessories, plant hangers, and what not! For illustrator Sinu Rajendran, using varied knot styles to create art pieces was just another hobby, until she started her venture, Knot Stories.

Though the Kozhikode native is known for her personalised macrame dolls and owls, the versatile artist can customise any design or style. “I used to do macrame wall hangings and Mandela long back, during those days, the technique was just a hobby. Last year, after delivering my baby, Janaki, I had experienced post-partum depression.

To keep me engaged and to relieve from the mental distress, I delved more into macrame. At first, I portrayed my family as macrame dolls, the particular item got noticed by many, and orders started coming in from my friends and relatives. After doing a couple of designs I decided to take up the hobby to an online business venture,” says Sinu.

Using macrame chords, wooden beads, the self-taught artist designs macrame families, couples, props, and other styles according to customer enquires. With every order, Sinu explores her creative side by giving in new additions. Instead of keeping the standard macrame colour palette to every item, Knot stories consider customer’s suggestions and offers a vibrant range of items using hand-dye. Hues of purple, yellow, and other pops of colour adorn the macrame.

With the different knot styles- square knots, half hitch knot, double half hitch knot, lark’s head, an artist can make the products as aesthetically as possible. Being well versed in most of the knot styles, Sinu’s work mostly has square knots, especially for the personalised dolls.

“It is exciting and challenging at the same time when customers approach me with different ideas. Usually, the dolls I make have similar dress-like outfits. Recently for Onam, I made a macrame doll wearing a Kerala saree. These days many have been coming with orders to include a doll figure of their pet when making family macrame,” says Sinu. With many innovative ideas in mind, Sinu has plans to come out with different style products. Price: starts from D250   Instagram: @knot_stories

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp