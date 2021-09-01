'Confine debate on Holy Mass within Church'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Media Commission has condemned attempts from certain quarters to spread ‘misinformation’ about the decisions of the Synod.

“The decisions were very clearly articulated with no scope for misinterpretation,” said Fr Alex Onampally, secretary, Syro-Malabar Media Commission.

The Media Commission said the Holy Mass and related issues are internal and spiritual affairs of the Church, which should be restricted within the Church.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese Protection Forum said the Syro-Malabar Media Commission was misguiding the laity on the issue of uniform way of conducting the Holy Mass. Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO of Archdiocese Protection Forum, said the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Thrissur, Irinjalakuda, Thamarassery, Mananthavady, etc, which have been conducting the Holy Mass with the celebrant facing the laity, are disturbed.