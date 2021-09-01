STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

First dose of Covid vaccination for 18+ in Ernakulam will be over by Sept 10: Veena George

Inoculation of people aged above 18 in Ernakulam district with the first dose of Covid vaccine will be completed by September 10, Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday. 

Published: 01st September 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Veena George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inoculation of people aged above 18 in Ernakulam district with the first dose of Covid vaccine will be completed by September 10, Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday. 

Veena, along with Industries Minister P Rajeeve, reviewed the Covid situation in the district and the progress of the development of infrastructure at Ernakulam Medical College and cancer research centre here. She said 86 per cent of people aged above 18 in the district have been given the first dose till date.

“If the Centre provides the promised doses, we will be able to vaccinate every adult in the district with the first dose. So far, eight local bodies in the district have completed the first dose vaccination.

Veena said the health department is giving priority to expedite the vaccination drive and ramp up Covid testing. She said there was no shortage of oxygen beds or ICU beds in the district and that the health department will effectively implement reverse quarantine of people aged above 80.

Veena said the super speciality block of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital will be opened by November next year. She directed INKEL to complete the works on the sewage treatment plant by September 30. The construction will be restarted in two days and the disputes with contracting agencies will be settled in a week. The progress of works will be reviewed every month. Steps are being taken to start new PG courses at the medical college, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Veena George Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp