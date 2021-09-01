First dose of Covid vaccination for 18+ in Ernakulam will be over by Sept 10: Veena George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inoculation of people aged above 18 in Ernakulam district with the first dose of Covid vaccine will be completed by September 10, Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

Veena, along with Industries Minister P Rajeeve, reviewed the Covid situation in the district and the progress of the development of infrastructure at Ernakulam Medical College and cancer research centre here. She said 86 per cent of people aged above 18 in the district have been given the first dose till date.

“If the Centre provides the promised doses, we will be able to vaccinate every adult in the district with the first dose. So far, eight local bodies in the district have completed the first dose vaccination.

Veena said the health department is giving priority to expedite the vaccination drive and ramp up Covid testing. She said there was no shortage of oxygen beds or ICU beds in the district and that the health department will effectively implement reverse quarantine of people aged above 80.

Veena said the super speciality block of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital will be opened by November next year. She directed INKEL to complete the works on the sewage treatment plant by September 30. The construction will be restarted in two days and the disputes with contracting agencies will be settled in a week. The progress of works will be reviewed every month. Steps are being taken to start new PG courses at the medical college, she added.