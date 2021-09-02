STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalady university first in Kerala to get NAAC A+ accreditation

The varsity bagged the achievement under the revised NAAC accreditation framework. 

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has become the first university in Kerala and the first Sanskrit University in the country to get an A+ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The varsity bagged the achievement under the revised NAAC accreditation framework. 

According to Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat, the university was awarded a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.37 out of 4 by the NAAC team. “The grade has been awarded as part of the second cycle of accreditation. A five-member NAAC peer team visited the varsity and its regional centres to value our learning, academic and governing activities,” he said. 

This is the second time that the institution has earned a high grade since its inception. “It had received an A grade in the first NAAC assessment in 2014. The improved CGPA point paves way for the varsity to get more funding from the Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme aiming to provide strategic funding to higher education institutions throughout the country,” said the VC.
Adat said it was a privilege and an honour for the varsity to have received an A+ grading, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. 

