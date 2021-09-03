STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporation to launch affordable housing policy

“The policy document recommends four types of action plans for the implementation of the project.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Primary drivers of the residential demand have been the ready-to-move-in units and the affordable housing segment.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide affordable housing for all, the Kochi corporation will soon launch a new policy. It has been named the ‘Rapid Response Policy Engagement -- Affordable Rental Housing for Internal Migrants’. 
The policy document has been prepared with the help of the University of Reading, UK, the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development and the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development.

“The policy document recommends four types of action plans for the implementation of the project. Plan one recommends giving affordable housing to migrants for rent, with the help of private firms. The possibilities for utilising the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme of the Union government for the purpose has also been included as an option,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

The policy document recommends developing night shelters for the migrant population who are now sleeping on footpaths. It also suggests the formation of Community Land Trust (CLT) based on areas where migrant groups are residing. Through the formation of CLTs, affordable housing for rental can be assured. Nominating members from the migrant community to manage the affairs of CLT will further help them come into the mainstream. 

A mobile app to know the availability of the housing facilities too is part of the plan.

