STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gift, reminder of a new lease of life

A team of medicos from Kozhikode Medical College has released a fantasy genre short film, ‘Gift,’ to address the importance of organ donation

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year thousands of lives are lost due to organ failure. Providing a new lease of life to many and thereby living beyond one’s death, Organ donation is one of the noblest acts one can do in their lifetime. Young doctor Akhil Vijayan, through his short film ‘Gift’ is on a mission to spreadawareness on organ donation. This is the seventh film by the alumnus of Government Medical College, Kozhikode in the fantasy genre. It was officially released by actor Mohanlal  on his social media page and former Health Minister K K Shailaja at her office. In a short span of time, the film has already gained traction online. What piqued the interest of many is the way the team infused the element of fantasy to convey the concept of organ donation.  Akhil, who did the screenplay, direction and editing claims that experimenting with fantasy was not a cakewalk. 

“Though I had the storyline in my mind for a long time, I was apprehensive to take it forward. With the release of my sixth short film, Dr Covid, I got a strong crew, including the actor Nirmal Palazhi. This gave me the courage to go ahead with Gift. Also, through the short film, I expect to clear the misinterpretations around organ donation and want to convey how the act of kindness can help someone start their life anew,” says Akhil.

The 31-minute-long short film revolves around the protagonist played by medical graduate and actor Dr Sam Christen who meets the dead soul of the character played by Nirmal Palazhi in a dream. The film also features the Great Indian Kitchen-fame Kabani Haridas in one of the prominent roles. 

For Akhil, filming amid Covid restrictions and balancing his peer’s Covid duty shifts posed a challenge. “The medical students including myself who have worked on the film have completed house surgency. So, it was hard coordinating the schedules,” adds Akhil

The crew shot the fantasy scenes after recreating a forest like ambience inside a demolished space of an old library building at Keezhmadu, a few kilometers away from Kozhikode Medical College. “I edited the film as I wanted to bring in the exact fantasy elements I visualised in my mind while forming the storyline,” says Akhil. Singers Sachin Balu and Amritha Rajan rendered the soulful track composed by Rohit Krishnan. The lyrics were penned by Manu Manjith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp